© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

How do politics corrupt nonpartisan electoral mapmaking?

Published January 23, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Millions of Americans will vote this year in districts whose borders cut profiles that even Salvador Dali couldn’t dream up.

Gerrymandering — lawmakers drawing district maps to let politicians essentially choose their voters instead of the other way around — is nothing new.

That’s why 22 states have some kind of independent commission to handle map drawing every ten years. But independent commissions aren’t always independent.

A new investigation from ProPublica has some insight into how politics can corrupt nominally nonpartisan mapmaking.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica’s Marilyn Thompson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now