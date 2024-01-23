© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cameroon launches world's first malaria vaccine campaign for children

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

In a historic moment in the fight against malaria, Cameroon became the first country in Africa to launch a new vaccine campaign to inoculate hundreds of thousands of children against the deadly disease.

Malaria killed more than 600,000 people across the world in 2022. The vast majority of those deaths occurred in Africa in children under the age of 5. But there’s hope for this new vaccine.

We hear from Andrew Joseph, Europe correspondent with our partners at STAT News.

