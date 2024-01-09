© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Journalists killed by Israeli airstrikes: Ayman Mohyeldin on their deaths, conditions in Gaza

Published January 9, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST

An Israeli airstrike killed journalist Hamza al-Dahdouh and a colleague on Jan. 7. Hamza is the son of Wael al-Dahdouh, Gaza’s bureau chief for Al Jazeera.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin knows the family, and Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with him about that and the dire conditions for reporters in Gaza.

