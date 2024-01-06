© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Rosanne Cash on rereleasing her album 'The Wheel'

By Scott Simon
Published January 6, 2024 at 8:26 AM EST

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rosanne Cash about rereleasing her album "The Wheel," love lost and gained, and lessons learned.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
