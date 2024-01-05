© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical 92.7fm is off the air. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have it back on soon. Stream Classical WHQR on whqr.org, the WHQR app, HD2 or by asking your smart speaker to play "Classical WHQR" in the meantime.

Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO days before court case begins

Published January 5, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST

Longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre has resigned from the position just days before he and the organization are due in court to face charges of corruption. LaPierre had been the controversial face of a controversial organization for more than three decades.

Erik Uebelacker covers New York City for Courthouse News and joins Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now