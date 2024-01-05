© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Old Crow Medicine Show's 'Jubilee' scores Grammy nomination

Published January 5, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST
Old Crow Medicine Show released a new album called "Jubilee." (Joshua Black Wilkins)
The Nashville band Old Crow Medicine Show’s album “Jubilee” has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album. We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Ketch Secor, one of the band’s founders and current frontman from last August. The two spoke about the band’s music and Secor’s commitment to gun law reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

