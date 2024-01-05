© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
How the closing of one Arizona border crossing impacted the local economy 

Published January 5, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST

The Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry in Arizona has reopened one month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the border crossing to deal with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We speak with Eric Algeria, owner of Agave Grill in Ajo, Arizona, and Aaron Cooper, executive director of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, about the impact the closure had on the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

