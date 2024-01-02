Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fined after throwing drink on fans

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 on Tuesday, two days after the billionaire was caught on video tossing a drink on fans from a luxury suite at the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium.

Tepper threw his drink near the end of the Panthers' 26-0 blowout loss to the Jaguars. It was the team's worst loss of an already-disastrous season, but Tepper's actions went viral and quickly overshadowed the team's performance.

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the league said in a written statement announcing the fine.

In a statement released by the Panthers, Tepper didn't quite apologize, but said that he regretted his actions and alluded to "issues" that preceded the tossed beverage.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

The Panthers are an NFL-worst 2-14. They close out their season at home Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m.

