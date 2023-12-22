© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Apple stops new smart watch sales amid patent battle

Published December 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST
A person tries on an Apple Watch. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Apple has stopped selling its new smart watches online and will pull them from stores on Christmas Eve after the tech giant came out on the wrong side of a patent dispute.

The International Trade Commission sided with medical technology company Masimo, which argued Apple’s newest devices illegally mimicked Masimo’s blood-oxygen sensors.

Bloomberg’s markets senior editor Mike Regan joins host Scott Tong for more.

