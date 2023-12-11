A revived Fayetteville nonprofit is low on inventory for its annual bike giveaway

A Fayetteville nonprofit needs more bike donations as it prepares to host its annual giveaway for children from low income families this weekend.

The Healthy Child and Adolescent Network is a revived nonprofit that’s part of the legacy of Moses Mathis, who used to own the nonprofit Bicycle Man. After Mathis died in 2013, his wife took over the organization, then retired last year.

Bernie Bogertey-Harvey, program director of the Healthy Child and Adolescent Network, became connected to Bicycle Man because received help from the organization in the past and served on its board of directors for two decades. She said the organization has a goal to meet by Saturday.

“We have validated 500 applications,” said Bogertey-Harvey. “So we are going to give out 500 bikes, trikes, big wheels, scooters, whatever — I'm sticking to it. I have faith that the community is going to support it.”

Bogertey-Harvey said the organization currently only has 100 bikes and are short by 400. Bicycle Man used to give thousands of bikes away, and she hopes to make Mathis and his wife proud. The nonprofit is a critical part of the community, Bogertey-Harvey said.

“We're the only agency that provides bikes at the volume that we do because the churches may get a request for a bike or whatever, but we get the volume of requests,” she said.

Saturday’s bike giveaway event is for children between one and seven-years-old. It will be held at her warehouse on 786 Blue St. in Fayetteville. For those who want to donate a bike, they can contact Bogertey-Harvey.