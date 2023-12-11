© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Duke Energy delays program to draw power from EV batteries

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
Duke Energy is delaying by one year a pilot program to test the use of electric vehicle batteries to power the electric grid in North Carolina.

The test for a limited number of customers who lease Ford F-150 Lightning pickups was supposed to start Jan. 1. But now, it won't start until Jan. 1, 2025.

Regulators approved the delay after Duke said last month that it's facing challenges. Inflation and supply chain issues have slowed production, and led to fewer customers' leasing the vehicles. Duke also cited delays in development of software needed to draw electricity from customers' vehicle batteries.

The company still plans to seek up to 100 customers for the trial program. Duke plans to use information gathered to design a broader program for all customers.

While the truck is plugged into a home charger, Duke would be able to reverse the flow to pull electricity onto the grid a couple of times a month reducing the need to generate more power. In exchange, customers’ lease payments would be reduced by about $25 a month. There's also a $25 gift card bonus if they supply additional power.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
