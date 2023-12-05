Witnesses share details of sexual violence in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack before UN

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

Witnesses who report finding bodies horribly disfigured by sexual violence when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 spoke before the United Nations.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell joins us to discuss these accounts and reported videos of Israeli hostages raped and brutalized in captivity.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.