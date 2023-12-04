© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pat McCrory isn't running for Mecklenburg County Commission, despite incorrect state posting

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
Pat McCrory
Hal Goodtree
/
Flickr
Former Republican North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who was also a longtime Charlotte mayor, is seen in an undated photo.

Candidate filing begins today in North Carolina for next year’s election, but one bit of surprising news turned out to be incorrect, thanks to an error at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections.

The state Board of Elections posted a list of candidates on Monday morning who are running for office.

One name stood out: Pat McCrory, the former North Carolina governor and Charlotte mayor, was listed as running for Mecklenburg County Commission. That was news to a lot of people — including McCrory himself, who told WFAE that he’s not running for any office. He said he assumed someone had pranked him.

It turns out it was just an error. The state board of elections said an employee at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections used the wrong data site for campaign filing, which resulted in test data going live on the state board website.

It’s since been removed.

Candidate filing runs through Dec. 15.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
