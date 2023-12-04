Pat McCrory isn't running for Mecklenburg County Commission, despite incorrect state posting

Candidate filing begins today in North Carolina for next year’s election, but one bit of surprising news turned out to be incorrect, thanks to an error at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections.

The state Board of Elections posted a list of candidates on Monday morning who are running for office.

One name stood out: Pat McCrory, the former North Carolina governor and Charlotte mayor, was listed as running for Mecklenburg County Commission. That was news to a lot of people — including McCrory himself, who told WFAE that he’s not running for any office. He said he assumed someone had pranked him.

It turns out it was just an error. The state board of elections said an employee at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections used the wrong data site for campaign filing, which resulted in test data going live on the state board website.

It’s since been removed.

Candidate filing runs through Dec. 15.