Thanksgiving Day Programming on Classical HQR

WHQR
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST

9am-11am & noon-2pm (repeat) "Giving Thanks"
Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude. And this year for its 25th anniversary Giving Thanks presents the best moments of a quarter century of guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, and many more.

11am-noon "Every Good Thing"
On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.
