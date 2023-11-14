© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘It just felt right’: Students fight back against wage theft

Published November 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST
San Antonio High School students Lorenza Tapia, 16, left, and Alessandra Chavez, 16, stand outside the Subway sandwich shop at the intersection of Lakeville Street and Caufield Lane in Petaluma, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
San Antonio High School students Lorenza Tapia, 16, left, and Alessandra Chavez, 16, stand outside the Subway sandwich shop at the intersection of Lakeville Street and Caufield Lane in Petaluma, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

High school students in Northern California are speaking out against their former employer, a Subway franchise owner, for allegedly not paying his employees. A federal court is now holding the business owner accountable for his actions.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with one of the teens, Lorenza Tapia, as well as Phil Barber, a staff writer at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now