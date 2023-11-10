Reporter trip to Middle East unpacks conflict, leader responses

NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep spent a week reporting and hosting from various locations throughout the Middle East. He spoke to locals, leaders and experts about the conflict, spending time in the West Bank and Israel.

Inskeep joins host Scott Tong to reflect on his time there.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.