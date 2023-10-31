2024 North Carolina Council of State races: A complete list of candidates

In 2024, North Carolinians will have many decisions to make up and down the ballot. At the top is a U.S. Presidential race and an election for the next governor of North Carolina. Closer to the bottom will be statewide races for Council of State positions in North Carolina, from treasurer to agriculture commissioner.

Ahead of the 2024 election, WUNC is tracking candidacies in these races. While we have previously published complete lists for the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, the rest of the council of state races can be found below.

Treasurer

Wesley Harris (D)

Gabe Esparza (D)

John Bradford (R)

Dale Folwell is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, so this is an open race without an incumbent for the first time since 2017. Harris and Bradford are both state representatives, while Esparza is a newcomer, a former senior official at the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a former vice president at American Express.

Labor Commissioner

Jon Hardister (R)

Braxton Winston (D)

Travis Wilson (R)

Luke Farley (R)

Current labor commissioner Josh Dobson – a McDowell County Republican – announced last December that he would not seek reelection. Hardister aims to be like Dobson in going from being a state representative to serving in the council of state. Winston is a Charlotte City Council member, Farley is a Raleigh-based attorney, and Wilson is a Union County Republican who previously ran for the board of commissioners there.

Auditor

Beth Wood (D – Incumbent)

Charles Dingee (R)

Jim Kee (R)

AJ Daoud (R)

Jack Clark (R)

Dave Boliek (R)

Wood has been the state auditor since 2009 and several Republicans are aiming for her seat after she pled guilty to a hit-and-run in March. Boliek, a UNC Board of Trustees member, is the latest to join the race. Other candidates include Kee, a former Greensboro City Council member, former state senate and secretary of state candidate Daoud, and Clark – a CPA and legislative staffer.

Insurance Commissioner

Robert Brawley (R)

David Wheeler (D)

Wheeler has twice previously ran unsuccessfully for state senate in District 47, losing in the general election both times to Ralph Hise. Brawley served in the state house from 2013 to 2015 and was briefly the chairman of the House Finance Committee. Two-term incumbent Mike Causey has not filed for re-election.

Secretary of State

Elaine Marshall (D – Incumbent)

Chad Brown (R)

Darren Eustance (R)

John Gouch (R)

Marshall has had this job since 1997 and is indeed seeking re-election. Should she win another term, she will serve under her sixth governor, having now been in office from Jim Hunt to Roy Cooper. Aiming to replace her are a trio of Republicans, two of which – Brown and Gouch – are from Gaston County. Eustance is the former chairman of the Wake County GOP.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Catherine Truitt (R – Incumbent)

Katie Eddings (D)

Mo Green (D)

A former Johnston County teacher and education advisor to Gov. Pat McCrory, Truitt first assumed this office in 2021 and is seeking a second term. Challenging her are a pair of Democrats in Eddings, who has taught in Robeson and Lee counties, and Green, a former superintendent of Guilford County Schools.

Agriculture Commissioner

There are no official candidates in this race yet, according to Ballotpedia. The incumbent is Republican Steve Troxler, who has held this seat since 2005. One expected challenger is Sarah Taber, a crop scientist and podcaster from Fayetteville (with a large Twitter following) who appeared alongside North Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Anderson Clayton at a Bladen County event in October.

WUNC Capital Bureau Chief Colin Campbell contributed to this story.