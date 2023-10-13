© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
How to safely see the annular solar eclipse

Published October 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Annular Solar Eclipse is observed on May 21, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. It is the first time in 25 years since last annular solar eclipse was observed in Japan. (Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
On Saturday parts of the Western and Southwestern United States and parts of Mexico and South and Central America will be able to see an annular eclipse. It creates a ring of fire as the moon blocks most — but not all — of the sun.

Sky and Telescope senior editor Kelly Beatty tells us all about it and how to see it safely.

(Courtesy of Sky & Telescope)

