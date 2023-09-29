CMS bans ‘Banned Book Week,’ citing North Carolina’s parents’ rights bill

The American Library Association celebrates Banned Book Week next week — but it’s been banned in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and could face challenges across North Carolina.

The library association uses the week to celebrate freedom to read and to talk about attempts to censor books. But at a time when parents’ rights groups across the country are asking that books be removed or restricted, CMS has told principals to cancel any events or messages linked to Banned Book Week.

CMS communications chief Shayla Cannady emailed this message to principals on Friday:

It has come to our attention that some schools have planned events next week October 1-7, to mark the American Library Association’s “Banned Book Week.” If this is the case, all principals are requested to cancel all events and messaging associated with this observance.

“Banned Book Week” is not aligned with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools academic curriculum or our pillars of excellence. It is not something we teach in our classrooms or as supplementary material for out of school learning.

Please do not (send) out any communication on “Banned Book Week” or use school resources to promote or communicate about this observance. This includes but is not limited to daily announcements on the loudspeaker, visuals on screens, bulletin board displays, book displays in the media center or in classrooms. Additionally, please do not hold any book readings or offer suggestions for resources for staff and students.

Please be sure to communicate this to all teachers and staff. Under the Parents’ Bill of Rights, any attempts to share material in relation to Banned Book Week could be seen as a violation of the measure.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Cannady’s email did not specify how Banned Book Week events might violate Senate Bill 49, which was voted into law in August, and she could not immediately be reached for clarification. The 12-page bill enumerates several requirements for public schools to encourage parent involvement, including creating processes for parents to review and challenge all textbooks, library books and instructional material.

Groups that have recently challenged books in North Carolina include Moms for Liberty, Mama Bears of Catawba County and Pavement Education Project, based in Wake County. They have asked that books containing profanity, sexual content and other material they deem offensive be removed from libraries or restricted to students whose parents have consented.

The American Library Association itself has come under fire by some who say it’s defending inappropriate books. Colleen Miller of the Pavement Education Project told WFAE on Friday that the association’s leaders are engaged in “promotion of the LGBTQ ideology and other Marxist theories.”

The library association could not be reached for comment Friday evening.