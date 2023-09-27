Cinematique Presents: Golda

Golda runs from Monday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 11. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel's complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

Watch thetrailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.