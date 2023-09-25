© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What do auto workers make in pay and why it matters in contract talks?

Published September 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wayne State University business professor Marick Masters about what auto workers make in pay and what car companies say about it, including why full-time auto workers who are members of the United Auto Workers earn up to $32 per hour while temporary workers earn about $17/hour.

