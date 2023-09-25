© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's streaming is working intermittently. We are working on resolving the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience

Poll shows Stein, Robinson have big leads in governor's primary, but many voters undecided

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson speaks to the Charlotte Rotary Club at the Fairfield Inn by Marriot in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2023.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson speaks to the Charlotte Rotary Club at the Fairfield Inn by Marriot in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2023.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson maintains a large lead in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor, according to a Meredith College Poll released today. Attorney General Josh Stein also has a significant advantage on the Democratic side.

  • 34% of likely Republican primary voters say they will vote for Robinson. Former Congressman Mark Walker is the closest, with 7%.
  • On the Democratic side, Stein announced in January he is running for governor, giving him a head start: 33% of likely Democratic primary voters say they back Stein, while 11% support former state Supreme Court justice Michael Morgan, who announced his candidacy earlier this month.
  • Though Stein and Robinson both have large leads, nearly half of the likely voters in each primary say they are undecided. The primary is in March.
  • The poll also asked North Carolinians about the state’s new law that bans most abortions after 12 weeks and found 47% approve of the new restrictions, while 45% disapprove.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison