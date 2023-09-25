© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
'Maus' author Art Spiegelman on book banning

Published September 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The cover of the graphic novel "Maus" by Art Spiegelman. (Maro Siranosian/Getty Images)
The American Library Association has dubbed next week, Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, as Banned Book Week, a time to celebrate reading and fight censorship. One author targeted by book banning is Pulitzer Prize winner Art Spiegelman, who wrote the graphic novel “Maus” as a memoir of his family’s experiences during the time of Nazi Germany.

Spiegelman speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about writing long comics and about the potent irony of having a book about the rise of the Nazis being banned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

