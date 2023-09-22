© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Authors sue Open AI, owner of Chat GPT, over copyright infringement

Published September 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult and John Grisham are among a group of 17 prominent authors suing Open AI for what they say is “systematic theft on a mass scale.” The class-action lawsuit claims that OpenAI, which owns Chat GPT, is illegally using their copyrighted work.

One of the chief concerns? The chatbot could churn out new work in the style of authors without their consent and without any of the profit.

We hear from Douglas Preston, one of the plaintiffs. He’s an author and the former president of the Author’s Guild.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

