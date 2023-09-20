© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What's become of right-wing extremism online with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders in prison?

Published September 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

Leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers including Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes are in prison now. And former President Donald Trump has been called to court in four indictments, facing 91 criminal charges. Are online extremists more activated and active now?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with cyber extremism expert Meghan Conroy. She served as an investigator on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

