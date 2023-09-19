© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Jann Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board of directors

Published September 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the removal of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from the board of directors after comments he made to the New York Times degrading Black and female artists. Wenner has since apologized.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ann Powers, NPR music critic and correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

