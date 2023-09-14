A Greensboro judge seized a reporter's notes and issued a gag order. The paper hasn't appealed

News outlets have historically relied on the courts to uphold press freedoms, but some First Amendment and legal experts say that wasn’t the case in a Greensboro courtroom in July, when a judge seized the notebook of a Greensboro News and Record reporter and placed her under a gag order.

Michael Hewlett is one of the reporters covering the case for the digital news site The Assembly. He joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss his reporting published this week.