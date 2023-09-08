A new walkable trail has launched in Fayetteville for blind and visually impaired people

A new trail has opened in Fayetteville aimed at giving blind and visually impaired people the option to independently exercise.

City officials said the “Braille Trail” is the first of its kind in North Carolina. The trail was a collaboration between the nonprofit Vision Resource Center and Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation.

Terri Thomas, the executive director at Vision Resource Center, said her clients told her they needed physical activity and a place where they could have little to no assistance.

“It was this one gentleman and I think he's still with us,” Thomas said. “He said to me, 'I cannot walk in my neighborhood safely.'”

Thomas said she then told her client she would figure out a way for him to walk, hence creating the "Braille Trail."

The trail originally launched back in 2019 before the pandemic, but it was not ADA accessible for those who are visually impaired. Thomas said they decided to mirror the trail after another in Minnesota. The trail was then revamped and re–opened last month.

Thomas said one change they made includes a pole with a tennis ball for people to feel that shows them where to sit.

"If they can't make [it] all the way, for those that have limited ability to walk long distances, then they have a little rest spot,” Thomas said.

Another change includes a big ball that lets people know if it’s the start or end of the trail.

Thomas said there will be a phase two for the "Braille Trail" in the future that could include a sensory garden.

