© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reusing chairs, bricks, even lab equipment by building a circular economy

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Abandoned Places.

Waste is built into our economy. Garry Cooper created a large-scale resource-sharing system to keep furniture, medical equipment and more out of landfills and into the hands of people who need them.

About Garry Cooper

Garry Cooper is an American entrepreneur, scientist, and business leader. He currently serves as the CEO of Rheaply, an enterprise asset management company for the circular economy, which he co-founded in 2015. Cooper earned a PhD in neuroscience from Northwestern University where he focused on finding new treatments for Parkinson's disease. Cooper is on the board of two tech innovation hubs, P33 Chicago and 1871, and is a founding partner and investment team member at LongJump Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to funding underrepresented founders.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour