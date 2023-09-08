EV sales pick up in NC and Southeast and the industry grows here, too

This story first appeared in WFAE climate reporter David Boraks' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get the news straight to your inbox first.

If you think you're seeing more electric cars on roads around North Carolina and the Southeast, you're right. A new report says EV sales grew 50% from last July through this June in the region's six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

North Carolina led the region with 56% growth from a year ago. That's according to the fourth annual "Transportation Electrification in the Southeast" report by consulting firm Atlas Public Policy for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE).

EVs are inching up as a percentage of all car sales, too. Altogether, 5.9% of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the past year across the Southeast were EVs. And sales are accelerating: EVs had a market share of 7% or more in Georgia (7.2%), North Carolina (7.1%), and Florida (7%) during the second quarter of 2023.

Other states remain far behind. Second-quarter EV market share was just 2.5% in Alabama, 3.8% in South Carolina and 3.9% in Tennessee.

Stan Cross, electric transportation program director at SACE, said it looks like the region is poised to see a sharp upturn in sales in the coming years.

"When you look at disruptive technologies, historically, that have come to market, that 5% market share is a critical threshold. At that point, you begin to have enough of that technology in the market where consumers begin to pay attention and begin to adopt, beyond just those early adopter-type consumers," Cross said.