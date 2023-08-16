Storm leaves trail of damage across central NC; Thousands still without power Wednesday

Tuesday's severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across central North Carolina.

As 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, some 66,000 Duke Energy customers — homes and businesses — between Greensboro and Raleigh were still without power.

Severe weather also led to a 32-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 40 near the Southpoint Mall around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, forcing a closure between exits 274 and 276. According to WRAL, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Durham Police say a 78-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on her car.

Due to power outages and road closures, Durham County Public Schools are closed Wednesday. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools do have power and are open.

RIGHT NOW: This is Morehead Ave. & Cranford Rd. in Durham this morning after yesterday's storms. We're hearing of quite a few other problem areas so be careful on the roads this morning! @AnissaLopezTV has more on @SpecNews1RDU (Drone footage: Chief Photog Mark Barger) pic.twitter.com/Yuphqoo3TG — Kyleigh Panetta (@KyleighPanetta) August 16, 2023

The view from this afternoon at American Tobacco 👀



A heavy thunderstorm swept over WUNC's Durham studios, launching metal chairs into the artificial river and sending umbrellas flying.



What's the storm scene near you? Stay safe out there!



📷 by Paul Hunton/ WUNC pic.twitter.com/F5OiDz2EvF — WUNC (@wunc) August 15, 2023

About 10 roads are closed in Durham and another 10 traffic lights are still out, police said.

Many intersections still don’t have working signals. Please treat them as 4 way stops. pic.twitter.com/CVHlGRUiuQ — Durham Fire Department (@durhamcityfire) August 16, 2023

In Chapel Hill, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. reopened to traffic around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. It had been blocked between Estes Dr. and Homestead Rd. due to downed power lines.

The town of Chapel Hill's weekly food distribution at the Eubanks Park and Ride Lot is canceled due to food supply disruption from the storm.

Chapel Hill Transit is also experiencing delays.

Wednesday #ncwx update:

• A stalled cold front will linger over the region, increasing the potential for afternoon/evening showers and storms. Milder temperatures and lower humidity are expected over the next several days before temperatures and humidity rise late this weekend. — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) August 16, 2023

1 of 3 — IMG_6078.jpg Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage. Paige Miranda / WUNC 2 of 3 — IMG_6079.jpg Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage. Paige Miranda / WUNC 3 of 3 — IMG_7263.jpg After a storm, a tree fell in front of this house on Vickers Ave. in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage. Charlie Shelton-Ormond / WUNC

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, there were also reports of hail on Tuesday across the Triad region and northern Piedmont. And an EF-1 tornado occurred near Beech Mountain in Avery County on Tuesday as well, according to the National Weather Service.