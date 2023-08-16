© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Across Maui, communities mobilize to help those in need

Published August 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
Volunteers with King's Cathedral Maui unload donations of blankets and supplies on Aug. 10, 2023 in Kahului, Hawaii. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In Hawaii, thousands of people are still without power.

In Lahaina, difficult recovery efforts continue, as the death toll rose above 100.

Gabriela Aoun Angueira reports for Grist, a non-profit media organization covering climate solutions.

She says all across Maui, people in neighboring communities have been lining up to offer donations for those in need, including food, water, gasoline and diapers.

