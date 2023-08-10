Carowinds reopens Fury 325 roller coaster after fixing cracked pillar

Officials from Carowinds said Thursday the Fury 325 roller coaster has officially been cleared to return to service after the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau approved the reopening.

The biggest ride in the park has been tested by the park, the ride manufacturer, a third-party firm and the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

It has been more than a month since the ride was shut down after a park visitor took a video showing the ride with a visible crack in one of its pillars.

The video that surfaced on social media eventually gained national attention, and park officials closed the ride on June 30.

Since the ride was taken out of service, Carowinds said the park’s maintenance team worked with representatives from the ride manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers. On July 12, the park had cranes remove the old support column and replaced it with a new steel column.

Fury 325 has been undergoing inspections and test runs since then.