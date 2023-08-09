Piedmont Lithium still facing intense skepticism over new Gaston County mine

Piedmont Lithium officials faced tough questions from Gaston County commissioners Tuesday night during the first public meeting in two years about the company's plans for a mine and processing plant.

Little has changed since 2021 when Piedmont Lithium first presented commissioners with its plan for the mine and processing operation on more than 3,000 acres near Cherryville. The $1.2 billion project still lacks key approvals. And the company still faces skepticism — from both commissioners and residents, who packed the meeting wearing red shirts.

"We recognize that there were a lot of questions that we couldn't answer in 2021, and perhaps that we didn't communicate properly prior to that. We've been working hard to correct those errors," said Erin Sanders, Piedmont's communications director.

She and colleagues answered questions about the mine's safety, wastewater treatment, property values, blasting, environmental damage, and restoration plans once the mine closes.

David Boraks / WFAE A contractor for Piedmont Lithium drilled for core samples as the company tested for lithium deposits in northern Gaston County in 2019.

But commissioners had more questions. Chair Chad Brown complained that Piedmont’s CEO was absent and said the company has not been transparent.

"This process today, like I stated from the very first time you came, could still possibly be the worst rollout I've ever seen for an economic development. Look at all these people out here in this crowd," he said.

Fellow commissioner Bob Hovis added that commissioners' questions reflect community concerns.

"These people have very valid concerns. And it's our responsibility as their elected officials to address and mitigate those as much as possible. And that's the reason for our questions," he said.

Piedmont still needs a state mining permit. And it has not yet submitted a formal application for the county rezoning. The company says it hopes to begin construction in 2025 and start shipping lithium in 2027.



Questions and answers

Piedmont executives opened with a presentation that included answers to a series of questions commissioners gave them in advance. Commissioners followed with an hour of additional questions, and then allowed comments from 10 residents — all of whom said they opposed the project.

"I think I have more questions and I'm more concerned and more confused tonight than I was before I got here," said Warren Snowdon, who owns property bordering one of the four planned open-pit mines. Snowdon has helped lead opposition to the project with the group Stop Piedmont Lithium.

"How are they going to protect the citizens? They don't have a North Carolina mining permit. They don't have the proper zoning, no air (quality) permit, no site plan approval, and they are years away from having the necessary utilities, electric and gas to service the site," Snowdon said.

Piedmont officials offered some new information as they answered questions Tuesday, including:

