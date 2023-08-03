© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Unrest in Niger after military coup

Published August 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

The West African country of Niger is in turmoil after a military coup shook the country’s path to stable democracy.

Last week, a group of Niger’s security forces detained the country’s democratically elected president and claimed to be in power. Niger’s unrest is the latest in a series of military coups stretching from coast to coast in what’s being called a “coup belt.”

We hear from Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist with the Washington Post.

