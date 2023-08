Jurors have recommended that Robert Bowers, the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack shooter, be executed.

We get a reaction from Rabbi Jonathan Perlman and Stephen Cohen, co-president, of New Light Congregation, one of the three Jewish congregations to meet in the Tree of Life synagogue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.