Israeli protests cause major blockages in 'day of disruption'.

Protesters have taken to the streets once again in Israel. Many are now in their 28th week of protesting the government’s proposals to overhaul the judicial system.

Roads, train stations and the entrances to many military, financial and political buildings have been blocked as pressure mounts in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Reuter’s correspondent Emily Rose joins host Scott Tong from the streets of Jerusalem for the latest.

