U.S. and EU complete data sharing deal

Transatlantic data sharing is back. The European Union has approved an agreement that restores the ability for businesses to transfer personal information of citizens across the Atlantic easily. The decision comes in spite of surveillance concerns by privacy advocates. It’s a big moment of relief for businesses though.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins host Celeste Headlee for more on the deal.

