UPS and union fail to reach contract by deadline, possible strike impending

Published July 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Negotiations over a new contract between UPS and its union have stalled and a strike could be on the way. The union, known as the Teamsters, set Wednesday as the final deadline to reach a deal.

Host Peter O’Dowd hears from Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, about what happens next.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

