© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Several wounded in Tel Aviv as Palestinians retaliate against Israel's ongoing raid in the West Bank

Published July 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Eight Israelis were reportedly wounded after a Palestinian man rammed his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv and began stabbing people.

The attack is being seen as a response to Israel’s deadly raids in the occupied West Bank, which stretched into a second day Tuesday.

We speak with NPR’s Daniel Estrin, who’s in Jerusalem for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now