© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

What one organizer fighting for student loan forgiveness thinks of SCOTUS striking down debt relief

Published July 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cristher Estrada Perez, the executive director of the Student Loan Fund, about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s student loan relief effort.

The Student Loan Fund works with predominantly Black and Latino student loan borrowers in Connecticut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now