WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student debt plan. Payments resume Oct. 1

Published July 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
The Supreme Court decided last week to strike down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $430 billion of federal student loans. Payments are scheduled to resume on Oct. 1.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about what this means for student loan borrowers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

