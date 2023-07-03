© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Reno mayor on mental health access: 'If your mayor can't find help, who can?'

Published July 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)
The mayor of Reno, Nevada, is advocating for cities to address mental health.

Hillary Schieve, who is also the new president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about her own personal story of losing three family members during the pandemic who struggled with depression, bipolar disorder and addiction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

