WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

From 'ABC' to 'Walk this Way,' 'Anthems We Love' explores the musical anthems that are close to our

Published July 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Find a list of anthems here.

We revisit Robin Young’s November conversation with music journalist Steve Baltin about his book “Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs that Shaped Our Lives.” Baltin spoke with artists about their classic songs including “Africa,” “One,” and “My Girl.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Tags
Here & Now