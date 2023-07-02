Sunday Puzzle: Time To Flip-Flop!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some clues. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those to start the answer to the clue.

Ex. Name for a cat --> TABBY

1. Part of the foot

2. Scrabble unit

3. Greek hero

4. Jesuit school

5. Thesaurus author

6. Prophet in the Bible

7. Gun part

8. Chocolaty dessert

9. Italian restaurant offering

10. Mushroom

11. Nobel science

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a well-known TV character (5,6). Change the first letter of the first name to a Y and read it backward. You'll get a synonym of the character's last name. Who was it?

Challenge answer: Della Street (from "Perry Mason") --> alley, street

Winner: Kendra Armer of San Carlos, California.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Darwin Lange, of Mandan, N.D. Name a sports facility in two words. (This is a general term, not a specific place.) Three consecutive letters in the first word also appear consecutively in the second word. If you reverse these three letters, you'll name something seen in this sports facility. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 7th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne

