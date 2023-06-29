© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

In Indiana, schools are forcibly isolating and restraining students

Published June 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Restraint and isolation of students with disabilities often go unreported in Indiana, with schools not held accountable.

An investigation by member station WFYI shows that, despite state law, some schools in Indiana are misreporting the number of times they restrain and seclude students. And government data shows that Indiana is not alone in misreporting restraint and seclusion and lack of oversight.

WFYI’s Lee Gaines reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now