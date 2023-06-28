What's charge-stacking? How NC prosecutors get leverage to push plea bargain deals
Despite what you might have seen in courtroom dramas, most criminal cases don't end up in front of a jury. Nearly all charges are resolved through plea bargains, with defendants agreeing to admit guilt in exchange for lighter sentences than they might get if convicted at trial.
But a practice called "charge-stacking" gives prosecutors a great deal more leverage in extracting these deals from defendants — and criminal justice reform advocates say it's time for a change. Jacob Biba has been investigating charge stacking for Carolina Public Press, and joined WFAE's 'All Things Considered' to talk about his findings.
Listen to the conversation below.
How prosecutors use 'charge-stacking'
