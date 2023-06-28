Friday Feedback for April 7, 2023

Intro:

As your public media station, WHQR takes listener input very seriously and for a number of years we aired a regular feature called, “Friday Feedback”. We've heard from listeners who missed this short review of questions and comments along with updates about the station. From here forward, as we have listener voices and information to share, you'll find it all on our reboot of "Friday Feedback".

Here’s WHQR Station Manager, Kevin Crane.

Kevin Crane: During our recent fund drive, we asked our listeners to add their comments and suggestions for WHQR, and I’d like to share some of those with you.

We got quite a few comments about the work our journalists do to keep you informed.

Kent Anderson said “Great work, appreciate all the professionalism in journalism.”

Chardon Murray added “Wilmington is so lucky to have Rachel, Kelly, Camille, and Ben...A fearless news team giving voice to the voiceless! Thank You!

Jamieson Scott gave a shoutout to our programs The NewsRoom and Coastline.

Tillman Herring said he “acknowledges that his wife listens to WHQR all day, to counter his FOX news consumption. He adds “it's true.”

Deborah Creasy says “Can't start my day without you! Your programs and local reporting are outstanding. WHQR is a jewel of the community”

Kat Pohlman says she is a “news nerd supporting the nerdiest of news.” We’re going to take that characterization in the best possible way, Kat.

We also got quite a few comments about the non-news and musical offerings on both stations.

Lyn Boulter says her favorites are “NPR and Locale news, Smooth Landings, Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me”

Sally Easter agrees, saying “I just moved to Wilmington and I LOVE George's music at 7 and the jazz you play into the night! Thank you!”

Maria McIntyre is another music fan, saying “George Scheibner is a treasure. The tunes John, George, Bob and Lan crank out make Saturdays must-listen radio!”

Frank Love loves our Classical service, saying “WHQR classical is the wind beneath my wings' Jamila on air now!”

We did get at least one suggestion from Kathleen Fox who said “I wish you’d add Bird Note to the daily mix. I’ve heard it on other NPR stations and it's such a nice pick-me-up.” Thanks for that suggestion Kathleen, we’ll look into it.

Our listeners gave us all kinds of reasons for listening and donating.

Danny Pera said “Looking forward contributing to the purchase of the new transmitter. Can't imagine a day going by without listening.” You and me both, Danny.

Rog and Patricia Lowery checked in, telling us “I was a founding member of Friends of Opera many years ago that morphed into Friends of Public Radio.”

Lydia Laboccetta simply said “I just want that mug!”

Thank you to Nick Basta and Joanna Mile-Basta for underwriting the purchase of the mugs and for artist Renato Abate for creating these special gifts for our donors.

Thanks also to everyone who commented. We always love to hear from our listeners. We're on Facebook and Twitter, or write an email for Friday Feedback to feedback@whqr.org

We look forward to hearing from you.