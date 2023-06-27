© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

'The Oppermanns' novel is 90 years old but still has lessons for today

Published June 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and a book excerpt.

We revisit Scott Tong’s January conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joshua Cohen. Cohen revised the translation and wrote a forward to a new edition of Lion Feuchtwanger’s 1933 novel “The Oppermanns.” The book tells the story of a wealthy Jewish family in Berlin, Germany, who fall victim to the rise of the Nazis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now