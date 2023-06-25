© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Sunday Puzzle: Opposites Attract

By Will Shortz
Published June 25, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two five-letter words. Change one letter in each word to get two new words that are opposites. Note: The position of the letter you change in one word will be the same position you change in the other.

Ex. FLESH SCALE --> FRESH, STALE

1. BLANK WHILE

2. ANGER DEMOS

3. INTER HEAVE

4. SHARK HOARY

5. APPLE SLANT

6. FLOWN STILE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the name of a fish. Add the name of a mammal. Rearrange all the letters to get the name of a reptile. What was it?

Challenge answer: Salmon + tiger = gila monster

Winner: Nancy Talisano of Grandy, Massachusetts.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a well-known TV character (5,6). Change the first letter of the first name to a Y and read it backward. You'll get a synonym of the character's last name. Who is it?

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
